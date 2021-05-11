Left Menu

McDonald’s India- North & East appoints new leadership team

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:42 IST
McDonald’s India- North & East on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Ranjan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Rajeev Goel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Both will step into their respective roles with immediate effect, following the retirement of Robert Hunghanfoo, head of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CRPL), a statement said.

They would report to CRPL Chairman and Developmental Licensee Sanjeev Agrawal.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by CPRL, which has the licence for the region.

CPRL operates over 150 McDonald’s restaurants across North and East of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

