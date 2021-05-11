Left Menu

India, Switzerland for coordinated action on clean, resilient post-COVID world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:45 IST
India and Switzerland on Tuesday stressed the need for coordinated bilateral action on a clean and resilient post-COVID world.

During the 4th India-Swiss Financial Dialogue held virtually, matters relating to G20, IMF and tax challenges arising from the digitilisation of the economy was discussed along with infrastructure financing.

An Indian delegation led by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth during the meet said both the countries have several bilateral dialogue mechanisms in place and this Financial Dialogue remains amongst the most important.

''Both the countries shared views and perspective on their respective countries and global economic scenario. Both sides emphasised the importance of coordinated bilateral action on clean and resilient post-COVID world,'' a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

It further said that the meeting also covered sharing of experiences by both countries for collaboration on various aspects, including investments, International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), FinTech, sustainable finance and cross border financial services.

Both the sides agreed for sustained future collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, it added.

The delegation from the Swiss side was led by Daniela Stoffel, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland.

