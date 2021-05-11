Left Menu

US STOCKS-Inflation fears push S&P 500 to one-month low

Wall Street's main indexes fell for a second straight session and the S&P 500 hit a one-month low on Tuesday, as investors feared that rising inflation could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:51 IST
US STOCKS-Inflation fears push S&P 500 to one-month low
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes fell for a second straight session and the S&P 500 hit a one-month low on Tuesday, as investors feared that rising inflation could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected. The outperformers of 2020, Apple, Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc fell between 0.8% and 2.4%, weighing the most on the benchmark index.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note ticked up to session high of 1.631% ahead of consumer price index report on Wednesday. Investors have grown wary of fast price rises even though the central bank has repeatedly said it views any inflation that occurs to be transitory.

"There is a real debate on whether this increase in inflation is transitory, and how it's going to play through," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. "There is a certain level of inflation that will make (markets) uncomfortable, even if the Fed doesn't respond."

Rapid vaccinations, massive fiscal and monetary support and a better-than-expected quarterly earnings season had lifted the S&P 500 and the Dow to record closing highs as early as Friday. However, on Tuesday, the CBOE volatility index jumped to its highest in two months to 23 points and all major S&P sectors moved to the red.

The energy index saw the biggest slide of 1.9% due to weaker oil prices. At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 449.23 points, or 1.29%, at 34,293.59, the S&P 500 was down 40.71 points, or 0.97%, at 4,147.72. The Nasdaq Composite was down 60.18 points, or 0.45%, at 13,341.67.

Simon Property Group Inc fell 3.4% after the U.S. mall operator said it does not expect a return to 2019 occupancy levels until next year or 2023, as it looks to play hardball in rent negotiations with tenants. L Brands Inc fell 4.6% after the retailer said it will split into two publicly traded companies, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, deciding against a sale of its lingerie brand.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 209 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against 21 for flouting Covid norms as liquor stores reopen in Noida

Liquor stores reopened in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday after remaining closed for days due to the coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, with tipplers thronging shops in large numbers with scant regard for COVID-19-appropriat...

Adityanath fudging coronavirus numbers, 'tower of corpses' in UP: Congress leader

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday trashed the state governments claims on managing the coronavirus pandemic and accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fudging statistics.While accusing the BJP government of laxity,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Soccer-Derby face sanctions after EFL wins appeal over financial breachesThe English Football League EFL has won its appeal against a disciplinary commission clearing Championship second-...

Vaccine inequity posing ‘significant risk’ to global economic recovery: UN report

The World Economic Situation and Prospects WESP mid-year report warned widening inequality is threatening global growth, projected at 5.4 per cent this year.Vaccine access criticalVaccine inequity between countries and regions is posing a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021