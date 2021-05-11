Left Menu

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight

Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.The Delhi airports decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:56 IST
COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Tuesday.

From May 17 midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only, they stated.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic. During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data. Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against 21 for flouting Covid norms as liquor stores reopen in Noida

Liquor stores reopened in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday after remaining closed for days due to the coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, with tipplers thronging shops in large numbers with scant regard for COVID-19-appropriat...

Adityanath fudging coronavirus numbers, 'tower of corpses' in UP: Congress leader

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday trashed the state governments claims on managing the coronavirus pandemic and accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fudging statistics.While accusing the BJP government of laxity,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Soccer-Derby face sanctions after EFL wins appeal over financial breachesThe English Football League EFL has won its appeal against a disciplinary commission clearing Championship second-...

Vaccine inequity posing ‘significant risk’ to global economic recovery: UN report

The World Economic Situation and Prospects WESP mid-year report warned widening inequality is threatening global growth, projected at 5.4 per cent this year.Vaccine access criticalVaccine inequity between countries and regions is posing a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021