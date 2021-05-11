Left Menu

SEEDS commits to disbursing 20 oxygen generators, 1,000 concentrators in Delhi-NCR region

We at SEEDS are committed to sharing the burden on our healthcare system in every possible way we can. In addition to the ongoing vaccination drive in East Delhi, SEEDS has further initiated its vaccination drive to reach out to over 1 lakh individuals in Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, in the first phase.The vaccination drive will be continued for the next six months across India, where SEEDS team and volunteers are going door-to-door, helping people register for the vaccines, generating awareness on pre and post health requirements and the schedule for vaccination, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:00 IST
SEEDS has said it is committed to procuring and disbursing over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 pulse oximeters, 20 oxygen generators in the Delhi-NCR region amid the raging pandemic.

The NGO said it will also procure 6,000 face masks, 5,000 PPE kits and 300 beds and 200 patients care blankets and other critical care equipment to COVID-19 care hospitals in Delhi-NCR.

Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) is a non-governmental organisation working in the area of emergency humanitarian assistance and relief.

Besides, platform is also is working with state governments in setting up 10 well-equipped COVID-19 care centres/isolation centres as a decentralised solution in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Howrah, Hyderabad, Mathura, Mumbai, Pune and Sangrur, collectively for the most marginalised communities, a release said on Tuesday.

Each care centre will have a minimum of 20 beds and will be attached to a government hospital in the vicinity, it stated.

The organisation is working round the clock to augment critical supplies to government COVID hospitals, help step up the vaccination drive, and establish COVID care centres, among others, it said.

The platform said it has stepped up to share the burden on the healthcare system during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Its work has been focussed on the most marginalised communities often left unseen during disaster response, it added.

It also said its 24x7 national helpline is reaching out to the most-in-need communities, adding that over 90 percent calls are being serviced successfully besides providing verified leads on an ICU bed in 20 minutes.

The helpline provides link to individuals with verified leads on specific services like oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, counselling on stress and anxiety issues, COVID-19 home care and doctor consultations, among others, it said.

The initiative is designed to help those who often fall under the radar, and do not have access to the kind of crowdsourcing happening on social media, it added.

SEEDS co-founder Manu Gupta, ''We are humbled by the response we are getting to our helpline. In these testing times, each life we are able to save is a token of our service to humanity and that is our focus right now. We at SEEDS are committed to sharing the burden on our healthcare system in every possible way we can.'' In addition to the ongoing vaccination drive in East Delhi, SEEDS has further initiated its vaccination drive to reach out to over 1 lakh individuals in Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, in the first phase.

The vaccination drive will be continued for the next six months across India, where SEEDS' team and volunteers are going door-to-door, helping people register for the vaccines, generating awareness on pre and post health requirements and the schedule for vaccination, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

