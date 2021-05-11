UK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade

Britain called on Tuesday for the European Union to show pragmatism over the issue of Northern Irish trade, which has been disrupted by rules imposed since a Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels at the end of last year.

"We’re committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith," British negotiator and junior minister David Frost said in a statement.

"I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland."

