Left Menu

All in on hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Tech major IBM on Tuesday said the company is laser-focused on delivering critical innovations that clients need to realise the true potential of two key technologies -- hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence AI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:20 IST
All in on hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Tech major IBM on Tuesday said the company is ''laser-focused'' on delivering critical innovations that clients need to realise the true potential of two key technologies -- hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). Delivering the keynote address at the company's Think 2021 event, IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, year 2020 will be seen as the year when the world entered the digital century in full force. ''We are all in on hybrid cloud and AI, precisely because we understand the immense possibilities it can open up for organisations, everywhere. We are laser-focused on delivering the critical innovations that you need to realise the true potential of hybrid cloud and AI,'' he said. He added that IBM is committed to these two areas because it understands that businesses need a clear and credible path to modernise their mission-critical systems with advanced cloud services. The top executive said the forces of digital technology are turning economies on their head, and 2020 was the first time in history that digital transformation spending accelerated despite GDP declining. ''I think we can all agree that as the world recovers, there's no going back, we'll reflect on this past year as the moment with the world entered the digital century in full force. Two key technologies that will determine the success of organisations are hybrid cloud and AI,'' he noted. Krishna cited an IBM study on the adoption of AI for business that revealed that the imperative to embed AI into business processes has become more urgent during the pandemic. Of IT professionals surveyed, 43 per cent said their companies had accelerated their rollout of AI. Nearly half of global IT professionals surveyed said they evaluate AI providers in large part on their ability to automate processes. ''That is why IBM has invested heavily in building rich and powerful AI capabilities for business,'' Krishna said. In terms of India-specific findings, over half (53 per cent) of Indian IT professionals said their company has accelerated its rollout of AI due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all (95 per cent) IT professional respondents from India said they believe that it is critical or very important to their business that they can trust the AI's output is fair, safe and reliable. Krishna also outlined various innovations being introduced that are designed to equip businesses for the next stage of their digital journeys. These include Watson Orchestrate helping professionals automate work to increase productivity, launch of Maximo Mobile (an easy-to-deploy mobile platform with IBM's Maximo asset management solution at the core) and release of Project CodeNet (a large-scale, open source dataset comprised of millions of code samples to enable AI's understanding and translation of code). Also, EY and IBM are creating a Financial Services Center of Excellence for Hybrid Cloud that offers new open hybrid cloud solutions built with Red Hat OpenShift for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. As part of its previously announced USD 1 billion investment to support its partner ecosystem, IBM has unveiled new competencies, skills training, and benefits to ensure its partners succeed in an increasingly competitive market. IBM ecosystem partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has already achieved competencies for building an industrial and manufacturing AI solution for data scientists and AI developers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021