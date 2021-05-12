Left Menu

Polish FX mortgage decision delayed again as court seeks more views

Thousands of Polish borrowers were again left in limbo on Tuesday as Poland's Supreme Court delayed a decision on how courts should treat cases involving foreign currency loans.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:05 IST
Polish FX mortgage decision delayed again as court seeks more views

Thousands of Polish borrowers were again left in limbo on Tuesday as Poland's Supreme Court delayed a decision on how courts should treat cases involving foreign currency loans. Many had pursued Polish banks over mortgages they took out in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, only to face far higher costs when the value of the Polish zloty slumped.

"I am mad," 63-year-old retired musician Zbigniew Karpinski, who has a Swiss-franc mortgage on his home in south-western Poland, said of the latest delay in the long-drawn out process. "It is obviously about dragging it out over time," he added.

Tuesday's hearing, which had already been delayed twice, was expected to lay out how courts should treat key issues in FX loan cases, such as whether banks can charge interest on a loan with a clause deemed to be abusive and when the period during which banks can claim the reimbursement of money begins. However, at the end of a day which had seen the court and other state institutions evacuated after bomb threats, court spokesman Aleksander Stepkowski said the court had decided to seek opinions from institutions including Poland's central bank, financial regulator KNF and the children's rights ombudsman.

"These institutions have 30 days to take a position," Stepkowski told reporters. However, he said there was no fixed date for the next hearing on the subject. "It can be said that these relatively non-standard actions are justified, in fact they fit in some way with the rather precedent-setting nature of the legal issue itself," he said.

Tadeusz Bialek, deputy head of the Polish Bank Association said he understood the decision to ask for further opinions. "If the Supreme Court believes that for a complete picture ... it needs extra expert opinions in this case I think it is hard to judge that negatively," he told Reuters.

Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal's BCP , said it saw no need to raise capital to cover potential settlements over Swiss franc loans. Separately, the CEO of state-run lender PKO BP unexpectedly resigned ahead of the hearing.

State-run news channel TVP Info reported that around 40 locations in Warsaw had been evacuated after the bomb threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...

US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears

The SP 500 closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages prompted fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could morph into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes...

White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem must be a place of co-existence. Violence erup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021