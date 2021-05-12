Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears

"The supply chain issues coupled with record stimulus coupled with apparently a tighter labor market have all contributed to fears that inflation could trend higher over the summer months." "I don’t think (the market) believes the Fed when it says they won’t raise rates until after 2023," Detrick added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages prompted fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could morph into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes pared their losses from session lows, the sell-off was fairly evenly dispersed across the sectors.

"Today feels like a catch-up in that tech has been weak so far this month and it's finally spilled over into other areas of the market and we're seeing broader weakness," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. Economic data released on Tuesday from the Labor Department showed job openings at U.S. companies jumped to a record high in March, further evidence of the labor shortage hinted by Friday's disappointing employment report.

The report suggests labor supply is not keeping up with surging demand as employers scramble to find qualified workers. Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it would hike the average hourly wage of its workers to $15, a further sign that the worker shortage in the face of a demand revival could add fuel to the inflation surge.

That worker shortage, along with a supply drought in the face of booming demand could contribute to what is seen as inevitable prices spikes, which the U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly said are unlikely to translate into long-term inflation. "The inflation concerns continue," Detrick said. "The supply chain issues coupled with record stimulus coupled with apparently a tighter labor market have all contributed to fears that inflation could trend higher over the summer months."

"I don't think (the market) believes the Fed when it says they won't raise rates until after 2023," Detrick added. "That could be where the market and the Fed do not see eye to eye." Market participants will scrutinize the Labor Department's CPI report, due early Wednesday, for further signs of potential inflationary pressures. (Graphic on inflation) https://tmsnrt.rs/2SxpkST

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 472.21 points, or 1.36%, to 34,270.61, the S&P 500 lost 36.33 points, or 0.87%, to 4,152.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.43 points, or 0.09%, to 13,389.43. The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, touched its highest level in two months.

First-quarter reporting season, which is providing the first year-on-year comparison to pandemic-related shutdowns, is approaching the finish line with 451 constituents of the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 86.9% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES. Analysts now see first-quarter S&P earnings growth of 50.5% year on year, up substantially from the 16% growth forecast at the beginning of the year, per Refinitiv.

Boeing Co lost ground after the planemaker announced deliveries of its 737 MAX fell to just four planes in April due to an electrical problem. Tesla Inc continued its slide following the electric automaker's decision to expand its Shanghai plant owing to heightened U.S.-China tensions.

Mall REIT Simon Property Group Inc fell after the company said it does not expect a return to 2019 occupancy levels until next year or 2023. L Brands Inc announced it will split into two publicly traded companies, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls. As Georgians, they were amo...

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunizati...

US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday local time imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the groups ability to operate in the global financial system. In ...

Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturdays Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horses positive test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021