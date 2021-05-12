PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Climate activists bring legal challenge over UK oil and gas strategy https://on.ft.com/3bk2VPC - Northern Ireland protocol not sustainable for long, warns Frost https://on.ft.com/3o9DbdT

- UK regulator investigates collapsed Greensill Capital https://on.ft.com/3eCPCvv - Bank of England's chief economist says colleagues are too gloomy on outlook https://on.ft.com/3tHX9gW

Overview - Three climate change activists are seeking to challenge Britain's support for continued North Sea oil and gas production through the High Court in a bid to end fossil fuel production in British waters.

- The Brexit deal for Northern Ireland will not be "sustainable for long" if it continues in its current form, the UK government minister responsible for EU-UK trade relations has warned following a two-day visit to the region. - Britain's financial regulator is "formally investigating" Greensill Capital as documents released by a parliamentary committee showed former prime minister David Cameron lobbied for the company 56 separate times last spring.

- The Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane has signalled that his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee are being too gloomy about the pace of the UK economy’s recovery from the pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

