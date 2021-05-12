Left Menu

Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees

“Pre COVID, EFTPOS has been the main way Kiwis pay for goods and services, and this is fees-free for retailers. Increasingly, however, consumers are favouring contactless debit and credit cards,” David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:37 IST
Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees
“One of the main components of merchant service fees is the interchange fee. We will cap those for credit card transactions at 0.8 per cent, which is in line with Australia,” David Clark said. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark have today announced the Government's next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses approximately $74 million each year.

"Pre COVID, EFTPOS has been the main way Kiwis pay for goods and services, and this is fees-free for retailers. Increasingly, however, consumers are favouring contactless debit and credit cards," David Clark said.

"The high cost of these fees puts added financial pressure on businesses at a time when they are dealing with the economic impacts of COVID-19 "Reducing the merchant service fees that New Zealand businesses are being charged is a priority for this Government, and critical to the recovery of the economy."

"Currently unregulated, New Zealand's merchant service fees are set much higher than they are in Australia and add significant overhead for retailers, who often pass those costs onto consumers through higher prices," David Clark said.

Following feedback from a recent consultation period, a Retail Payments Systems Bill will be introduced later this year to:

require reductions in interchange fees as soon as possible

enable direct intervention by the Commerce Commission using a broad suite of powers to regulate different participants in the retail payment system

introduce a disclosure and reporting requirement to enable the Commerce Commission to monitor the retail payments system.

"One of the main components of merchant service fees is the interchange fee. We will cap those for credit card transactions at 0.8 per cent, which is in line with Australia," David Clark said.

"We're also capping the interchange fees charged for online debit card transactions at 0.6 percent. Contactless debit card interchange fees will stay at their current levels of 0.2 per cent or less, and for swiped and inserted debit, it will stay at 0 per cent."

"The new regulatory regime is estimated to result in savings of approximately $74 million each year for New Zealand merchants. Smaller retailers and those who rely on credit or online sales will particularly benefit from these savings," David Clark said.

The Government aims to seek final policy decisions on reducing merchant fees in mid-2021, with a view to the full regulatory regime coming into effect next year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics.The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.I dont know...

CryptoPunks Market Capitalization Nearly $2 Billion

The value of all 10,000 CryptoPunks, the first and best-known NFT Non-Fungible Token project and ecosystem based on Ethereum, exceeds 1.95B 1.60B, according to estimates by researchers at the Institute For the Future IFF at the University o...

Islamic social financing initiative aims to help economic recovery, pandemic response

Coming at a time when millions have been pushed into extreme poverty, the International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic Social Financing in Achieving the SDGs has the potential to provide urgently needed support, including for economic reco...

Rupee falls 17 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee slumped 17 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.Forex traders said investors are awaiting cues from the US CPI and domestic inflatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021