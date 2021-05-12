China, Hong Kong shares weighed down by property firms on tax talks
China and Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session.Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:08 IST
China and Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% at 3,441.42 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 10,452.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.37% at 27,910.60. ** Leading the losses, the CSI300's sub-index for the real estate sector fell 1.45%, while the property sub-index in Hong Kong lost 1.57%.
** China's regulators solicited opinions from representatives from some cities, experts and scholars on the pilot work of implementing the real estate tax, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website late on Tuesday. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.17%. ** The tech sub-index in Hong Kong gained 2.18% after a sell-off in previous session. ** Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd rose as much as 4.5%, on track to snap three consecutive sessions of losses, ahead of the announcement of first-quarter earnings.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.91%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.44 per U.S. dollar, 0.18% weaker than the previous close of 6.4283.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble ahead of Fed outcome and earnings
Delhi based young entrepreneur, Parag Kaushik features on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List
Sales acceleration company, Vymo, appoints financial services industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific
China says it will help South Asian countries get COVID-19 shots
China says its South Asian FMs meet on COVID-19 is 'open' to India