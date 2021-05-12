Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches antibiotic drug in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Ertapenem for Injection, an antibiotic medication, in the US market.

The newly launched drug is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Invanz (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial. It is used for the treatment of infections of the abdomen, lungs, upper part of the female reproductive system, and diabetic foot. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a BSE filing.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the company is excited to extend its strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr Reddy's, has enabled the execution of this launch. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma this collaboration brings together Dr Reddy's experienced marketing and distribution capabilities and Gland Pharma's robust development and manufacturing capabilities. ''Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilisation of this dedicated Penem facility,'' he added.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, Invanz brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 205 million for the most recent 12 months ending in March 2021.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 5,292 apiece on the BSE.

