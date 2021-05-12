Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches antibiotic drug in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories has announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 gvial, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA, the company said in a BSE filing.Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddys Laboratories said the company is excited to extend its strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr Reddys, has enabled the execution of this launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:11 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches antibiotic drug in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Ertapenem for Injection, an antibiotic medication, in the US market.

The newly launched drug is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Invanz (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial. It is used for the treatment of infections of the abdomen, lungs, upper part of the female reproductive system, and diabetic foot. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a BSE filing.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the company is excited to extend its strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr Reddy's, has enabled the execution of this launch. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma this collaboration brings together Dr Reddy's experienced marketing and distribution capabilities and Gland Pharma's robust development and manufacturing capabilities. ''Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilisation of this dedicated Penem facility,'' he added.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, Invanz brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 205 million for the most recent 12 months ending in March 2021.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 5,292 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics.The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.I dont know...

CryptoPunks Market Capitalization Nearly $2 Billion

The value of all 10,000 CryptoPunks, the first and best-known NFT Non-Fungible Token project and ecosystem based on Ethereum, exceeds 1.95B 1.60B, according to estimates by researchers at the Institute For the Future IFF at the University o...

Islamic social financing initiative aims to help economic recovery, pandemic response

Coming at a time when millions have been pushed into extreme poverty, the International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic Social Financing in Achieving the SDGs has the potential to provide urgently needed support, including for economic reco...

Rupee falls 17 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee slumped 17 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.Forex traders said investors are awaiting cues from the US CPI and domestic inflatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021