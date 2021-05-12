ScentAir: Masters of enhancing customer experiences on behalf of brands through scent marketing #ScentedMoments

In addition to original products that allow brands to speak directly to customers, ScentAir introduces new products to fulfill the desire for a healthy and safe environment SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 25 years, ScentAir, the global leader in scent marketing, has helped hotel, real estate and business industry leaders across the globe create engaged customer experiences and emotional connections using fragrances. Their goal of bringing fragrance technology to businesses have spread the power of scent across 119 countries with corporate offices on 3 continents. Well-known by B2B partners, ScentAir has worked with the likes of Westin, Crown Casino, The Executive Center, Melbourne Airport, Air New Zealand, Tag Heuer, Under Armour and more.

''We create direct connections and stronger customer relationships with fragrance as we recognize that every interaction matters. Customers have demonstrated strong preferences for in-person experiences as they want to be engaged differently to their online journey with a brand in order to build brand trust and advocacy, especially in this new normal. A multi-sensory experience enables brands to achieve more customer satisfaction and creates memorable moments especially because when a moment is scented, it helps customers recall a moment by over 52%[1] compared to otherwise,'' said Chloe Hui, VP & General Manager, APAC, ScentAir.

As part of the brands promise of creating memorable moments in line with clients' customer needs and marketing trends, ScentAir has responded to the importance placed on wellbeing and a healthy and safe environment, especially in a post-Covid world. Today marks the launch of ScentAir ION Protect™ active air purifying systems, it's newest Air Protection product. Using patented GPS® Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization® (NPBI) technology, ION Protect™ has been tested to confirm a 99.8% reduction rate on a static SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, plus many other common airborne pathogens such as Norovirus, MRSA, E. Coli, Staph Bacteria and more, providing naturally safer air with every breath.

Benefits of ScentAir ION Protect: • Reduces harmful pathogens in the air: During the NPBI process, contact with ions disrupts pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate.

• Targets particles (Ex. smoke, dust, pollen): When ions disperse throughout a space, such as in an office building or a retail shop, they combine with particles suspended in the air. This creates a snowball effect in which particles of opposite polarities begin to cluster together, which makes them easier to capture in filtration systems.

• Neutralizes odors: The ScentAir ION Protect™ breaks down odors, such as those in restaurants or medical offices, into basic harmless compounds, removing malodors and harmful volatile organic compound (VOC's) leaving indoor air smelling fresh.

• Saves energy: By keeping indoor air cleaner, the ScentAir ION Protect™ reduces the amount of air required from outside to keep things fresh - saving businesses and franchises initial ventilation equipment costs and up to 30 percent on energy consumption.

''According to a survey we conducted in 2021, 82%[2] of consumers that are concerned about air quality would like to see air purification measures in place. We are excited to bring-to-market a product line-up that not only cleans the air but does so safely and naturally,'' summarised Hui.

The new ScentAir® ION Protect™ active air purifying systems, using patented GPS® Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization®, is available in three models: ION Pure, ION Defend and the ION Target. Brands can find out which model is right for their business via www.scentair.com . [1] Harvard Business Review, The New Science of Customer Emotions, 2015.

[2] ScentAir, Public Opinion Report: Consumer Demand for Clean Air, 2021.

*DISCLAIMER: The ScentAir® ION Protect™ technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

Images For high-resolution photos, please visit: http://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/ Password: talkofthetown About ScentAir® ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, France and Netherlands. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)