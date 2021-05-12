WNS to Participate at Q2’21 Investor Conferences

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States– Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2021 investor conferences: Needham & Company 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Location: Virtual Barrington Research 15th Annual Spring Investment Conference Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Location: Virtual Cowen & Company 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Presentation: 11:50 AM (Eastern) Location: Virtual Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Location: Virtual Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern) Location: Virtual Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)