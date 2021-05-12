Visionet is Supporting Employees During COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Visionet, an IT and BPM firm, would be covering 100 percent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract, and intern). The company is already in advanced discussion with private service providers for vaccination, and the drive will start as soon as government approvals and procurement of vaccines are allowed. The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families, who can avail of it in major cities. The drive will also embrace ex-employees who may seek assistance from Visionet.

This pandemic has shown how critical it is to embrace our humanity, be understanding and caring - and that holds for companies, too. We are doing our best to make sure 'human' is prioritized in Human Resources. “The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority,” said Alok Bansal, MD and Country Head Visionet India. “We have always valued our employees' contribution to the company and have come up with various employee-friendly policies even in the past. We're ready to roll this out as soon as the government allows the private sector to procure the vaccines.” Visionet said it would be covering 100 percent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract, and intern) and their families. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service providers for vaccination, and the drive will start as soon as government approvals and procurement of vaccines are allowed.

The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families, who can avail of it in major cities. The drive will also embrace ex-employees who may seek assistance from Visionet. Thus, more than 10,000 people comprising self, spouse, kids, and parents of current employees and ex-employees could be benefiting from this move.

Visionet said it has always focused on providing a healthier work-life balance and holistic well-being for its employees. During the lockdown, pre-empting the need for a well-rounded approach to monitor and health needs, Visionet has announced several employee-friendly initiatives like unlimited hospitalization benefits, providing OPD and medical bill reimbursement, partnered with local medical organizations to provide medical aid to help employees and their families through online consultations, supporting diagnostics. It was also one of the first employers to provide salary hikes and promotions during the pandemic crisis. Most recently, it has also announced vehicle loan EMI reimbursement to employees who have completed a year.

''At Visionet, we've been driven by what's right - just like our mantra to 'Do It Right' - and we will do whatever we can to support the well-being of customers and employees. Our already-existing financial, medical and mental health benefits were well designed to help employees through this crisis - and we further expanded our offerings to include additional services, like free telemedicine consults, tailored to this specific crisis. Everything we do is through the lens of care and support. That's the culture of Visionet. When you get the culture right, everything else falls into place, and there is no better time to let that shine than right now,'' said Alok Bansal.

Visionet also immediately sent employees home with pay that self-identified as high-risk according to the CDC guidelines, including older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions.

Some other employee benefits include • Also have moved 100% of our workforce to work from home - also offering them a facility to work for as long as they wish from home.

• All employees are getting internet and phone bills reimbursed as per the Work From Home Policy.

• Visionet added 100% coverage for diagnostic testing and the associated visit related to COVID-19.

• Immediate paid medical leave for any employee diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Employees with monthly or quarterly incentive plans were assured that Visionet would account for COVID-19 impacts on operations.

• Access to free mental health professionals, via phone or text, through the Employee Assistance Program.

• Free financial planning support, including access to certified planners and credit monitoring.

• 100% coverage for virtual doctor visits and online health care services.

• Paid caregiver leave for employees caring for an ill family member.

Visionet has gone above and beyond to show incredible support to their employees and their families during this stressful, scary, and uncertain time. Coffee Connect Sessions We all need to feel a human connection. At Visionet, one of the initiatives taken by MD and Country Head - Mr. Alok Bansal where he schedules ''coffee breaks'' with random team members. This enables them to not only catch up with team members but also helps in knowing them beyond work.

Virtual meetings and team building activities Translating community and culture programs from the physical environment to the remote workplace can go a long way toward healthy bonds.

Companies like Visionet are hosting virtual versions of all-hands meetings or non-work events like happy hours. They are also promoting access to learning and development platforms and organizing fun contests for enhancing enthusiasm. Image: Mr. Alok Bansal, MD and Country Head Visionet India

