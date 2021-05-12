Sangram Singh promotes Aslov Automotives Pvt Ltd's electric scooter

Left Menu

Aslov Automotives Pvt Ltd puts forth a step towards an eco-friendly environment as they launch Hyena M1, an electric scooter urging people to shift to electric vehicles reducing their carbon footprint. International wrestler, Sangram Singh contributes towards the good deed as he promotes the automobile company and its cause.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:01 IST
Sangram Singh. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Aslov Automotives Pvt Ltd puts forth a step towards an eco-friendly environment as they launch Hyena M1, an electric scooter urging people to shift to electric vehicles reducing their carbon footprint. International wrestler, Sangram Singh contributes towards the good deed as he promotes the automobile company and its cause. Supporting the firm's step towards sustainable development, Sangram pursues his audience to understand the importance and usage of electric mobility and hence turn towards it to safeguard the environment. "Making products isn't the most environmentally friendly choice, but it's a good way to make something incredibly useful, as a solution to an unresolved issue", says the wrestler expressing his mind.

With offices based in Pune and Bhopal, Aslov Automotives Private Limited is an Indian electric vehicle Indian electric vehicle manufacturer. Procuring their clients a high-quality and low-maintenance electric vehicle choice, they aim to optimize the workings of automobiles. With a current yearly creation limit of 4800 bikes, they intend to twofold their creation limit soon. CEO of the firm, Mohit, while talking about what lies ahead in the venture stated, "Hyena M1 is offered in different ranges, starting from 60 Km per charge to 150 Km per charge. The company is aiming to roll out 2000 units in its first year. Dealership allocations are open for major cities in India." He further added, "The Hyena M1 is now available for reservation throughout India."

The organization has an in-house OEM unit, which makes it vigorous as far as after-deals administration and extras support, in contrast to different brands. The organization and individuals related to it are grounded in the ethos of value and moderateness and they expect to make electric versatility open and accessible to all. In regards to quality, they concur that purchasers ought to have the option to get all the more value for their money with regards to electric portability. They likewise guarantee an extravagance experience, regardless of whether it's as far as style, development, or item fulfillment. The company offers an industry-leading eight-year mechanical warranty on the frame and body of their electric scooter. This scooter has been built with full localization in mind and comes in eight vibrant colors. For certain, it is suited to manifest a change in the way people opt for their vehicles in turn hoping for a greener and sustainable a lifestyle.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

