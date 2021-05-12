Left Menu

European stocks steady after Tuesday's rout, Commerzbank shines

Numbers for Germany and France were largely in line with estimates. European earnings are now expected to surge 90.2% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES data, up from a forecast of 83.1% growth last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:02 IST
European stocks steady after Tuesday's rout, Commerzbank shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after their worst selloff this year as strong earnings reports and signs of a speedy economic recovery offset concerns about a rapid rise in prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0713 GMT after falling by almost 2% on Tuesday as investors offloaded riskier assets on worries that rising U.S. inflation could lead to tighter monetary policy. All eyes will be on U.S. consumer price data for April that is due later in the day. Numbers for Germany and France were largely in line with estimates.

European earnings are now expected to surge 90.2% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES data, up from a forecast of 83.1% growth last week. German lender Commerzbank jumped 5.4% after it beat expectations for first-quarter profit and raised its revenue outlook.

Spirits maker Diageo rose 2.8% on restarting its capital return program, while Amsterdam-based technology investor Prosus NV gained 3% after plans to acquire up to 45.4% of shares in its parent Naspers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...

India's COVID-19 deaths cross quarter million as virus ravages countryside

Indias coronavirus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infectious...

Russia reports 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

Russia reported 8,217 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,718 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,905,059.The government coronavirus taskforce said that 355 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its d...

Death toll rises in Gaza and Israel in most intense hostilities in years

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning as the Islamist group Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages over the border at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba. At least 35 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021