Left Menu

China shares jump most in over 3 wks as agriculture, steel stocks firm on rising demand

** Gansu Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co Ltd were among the largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index by rising the daily limit of 10%. ** Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6% in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:09 IST
China shares jump most in over 3 wks as agriculture, steel stocks firm on rising demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares ended higher on Wednesday, rising the most in more than three weeks, with agriculture and steel stocks leading gains, as demand surges on sustained upbeat economic momentum. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.61% at 3,462.75, its biggest single-day jump since April 19, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.43%.

** Leading the gains, the healthcare sub-index and the agriculture sub-index were both up 1.79%, while the consumer staples sector gained 1.06%. ** Gansu Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co Ltd were among the largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index by raising the daily limit of 10%.

** Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6% in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** The real estate index fell 1.53% after Beijing held a meeting about property tax to curb speculation in the housing market. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.34%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.84%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.61%. ** At 07:04 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4404 per U.S. dollar, 0.19% weaker than the previous close of 6.4283.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

The Indian teams support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cric...

Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanie...

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...

India's COVID-19 deaths cross quarter million as virus ravages countryside

Indias coronavirus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infectious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021