Left Menu

Court rules Air France, Airbus should stand trial over 2009 crash - prosecutor

A French court has ruled that Air France and Airbus should stand trial over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic Ocean which killed 228 people, a judicial source from the prosecutor's department said on Wednesday. The court, ruling on a request from French prosecutors, overturned a previous ruling that there should not be a trial.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:15 IST
Court rules Air France, Airbus should stand trial over 2009 crash - prosecutor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A French court has ruled that Air France and Airbus should stand trial over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic Ocean which killed 228 people, a judicial source from the prosecutor's department said on Wednesday.

The court, ruling on a request from French prosecutors, overturned a previous ruling that there should not be a trial. An Air France representative said the carrier had no immediate comment. Airbus, the manufacturer of the aircraft involved, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1, 2009. Everyone on board was killed. French investigators found the crew mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from a storm and caused the aircraft to stall by holding its nose too high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

The Indian teams support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cric...

Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanie...

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...

India's COVID-19 deaths cross quarter million as virus ravages countryside

Indias coronavirus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infectious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021