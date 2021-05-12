Left Menu

Director-Producer Aman Prajapat entertains the audience with his music videos

Founder of 'Mindblowing' productions, Aman Prajapati garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube on his latest Punjabi hit, 'Miss You Enna Sara 2'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:34 IST
Director-Producer Aman Prajapat entertains the audience with his music videos
Director-Producer Aman Prajapat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of 'Mindblowing' productions, Aman Prajapati garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube on his latest Punjabi hit, 'Miss You Enna Sara 2'. Formerly associate director for the soap operas like 'Afsar Bitiya' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga', Aman has now launched Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja with 'Milo Na Tum' music album and has shot for two songs with the legendary actor himself.

The Jaipur-based man always had a creative flair towards the direction. His journey began with his stepping in Mumbai. His company named 'Mindblowing' was earlier associated with many Bollywood films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Rocky Handsome', 'Fitoor', 'Mastizaade', 'Banjo' and many more, getting his hands on big movie promotions. With time, Aman tapped the potential of singles and music videos and decided to make his foray into the music industry. Some of his biggest music videos include 'Badan Pe Sitare' featuring Asim Riaz, 'Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi' featuring Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan and many other hits. Not just this, the director has weaved his magic with Gajendra Verma by giving some of the biggest musical hits like 'Milo Na Tum' which has reached almost 100 million views on YouTube. Moreover, for his work, he has globe-trotted to the best destinations of the world including Switzerland, Italy, Austria and various other places.

Aman's list of songs does not stop here. 'Yaad Karke', 'Khaas' and 'Mareez-E-Ishq' are some classics on which he has earlier worked on. Apart from this, the director feels blessed to have worked with some of the biggest music labels in his career. One of his songs has been with record label Desi Music Factory. The song titled 'Aeroplane' featuring Faisu has clocked more than 36 million views on the internet. Speaking about his mammoth success, Aman Prajapat said, "It is the love of the audience that encourages me. That's what keeps me going. Song after song, my work has been given so much love that all I have is gratitude towards the audience."

On the professional front, the director has got an interesting line-up of music videos. It is believed that Aman Prajapat will have four songs released in the coming time. All the songs are with well-known names from the entertainment industry including Raftaar, Karan Kundra, Amit Mishra, Faisu, Jumana Khan, Antara Mitra among others. One of the leading directors Aman Prajapat has truly carved his name who has directed and produced many chartbusters in his career.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

The Indian teams support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cric...

Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanie...

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021