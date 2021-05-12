Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:40 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 4,347 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May contracts increased by Rs 48, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 4,347 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 9,085 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

Guar seed for June delivery traded at Rs 4,396, up Rs 39, or 0.9 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 64,805 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

The Indian teams support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cric...

Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanie...

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021