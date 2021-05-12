Left Menu

Germany's Greens clash with finance minister over return to debt brake

The German Greens' candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday criticised Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's plan to return to strict borrowing limits from 2023, saying Berlin had to invest more in climate protection, health care and education.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:23 IST
Germany's Greens clash with finance minister over return to debt brake
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

The German Greens' candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday criticized Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's plan to return to strict borrowing limits from 2023, saying Berlin had to invest more in climate protection, health care, and education. The Greens are currently riding high in the polls ahead of Germany's Sept. 26 election, with a very good chance of joining the next coalition government or even taking over the chancellery.

"We're all facing the same reality, it's not a Greens reality, that we have a giant hole in the budget due to this coronavirus year," Baerbock told ARD public broadcaster. "That's why I have a different point of view here than the finance minister who has said we'll return to the debt break as soon as possible. We can't do that," Baerbock said.

The Greens want to reform the constitutionally enshrined debt brake rule, which limits federal borrowing to 0.35% of economic output per year, by adding an investment rule to secure enough public money for climate protection, infrastructure, health care, and education, Baerbock said. "And since we have low-interest rates at the moment, this plan is working out," Baerbock added.

In their election manifesto, the Greens promise additional 50 billion euros a year in extra public investment over 10 years which would be about 1.5% of 2019 output. However, this would require a reform of the debt brake rule in the constitution - a tricky political task for which two-thirds of majorities are needed in both chambers of parliament.

Scholz, the candidate for chancellor of the center-left Social Democrats, on Wednesday presents updated tax revenue estimates for Europe's biggest economy which may be helped by a raising of the government's growth forecast for this year to 3.5%. Germany has temporarily suspended its borrowing limits due to the pandemic, enabling a record new debt of 130 billion euros in 2020 and 240 billion euros in 2021 to cushion the impact of the coronavirus on workers and companies.

Scholz has suggested suspending the debt brake for the third year in a row in 2022 to allow net new borrowing of 80 billion euros, but he insists that Germany should return to the strict fiscal rules from 2023 onwards. Still, the impact of the pandemic on public finances is so huge that Germany won't be able to meet the European Union's debt ceiling of 60% of GDP before 2030, Scholz told Rheinische Post newspaper.

Germany's debt-financed fiscal splurge has pushed its overall debt to more than 70% last year from below 60% in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

Bulgarias president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of exp...

Austria's chancellor being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

Global stock prices were mostly higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US data they worry will show inflation is picking up.London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong also advanced. Tokyo declined.Wall Street fut...

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021