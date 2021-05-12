Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Groww on Acquisition of Indiabulls Mutual Fund

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Groww and the transaction and regulatory team was led by Anu Tiwari, Partner with support from Anindita Bhowmik, Partner Sushim Aryan, Senior Associate and Aditya Sarkar, Associate.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:36 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Groww on Acquisition of Indiabulls Mutual Fund

Delhi | Mumbai, India (NewsVoir) Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Nextbillion Technology Private Limited (Groww Group), India's leading investment tech-platform, on its acquisition of Indiabulls Asset Management Company Limited and Indiabulls Trustee Company Limited, the asset management company and trustee company, respectively, of Indiabulls Mutual Fund, from its sponsor, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, subject to necessary approvals. This is the first transaction in India under SEBI’s new ‘sponsor’ eligibility criteria for mutual funds. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Groww and the transaction and regulatory team was led by Anu Tiwari, Partner; with support from Anindita Bhowmik, Partner; Sushim Aryan, Senior Associate; and Aditya Sarkar, Associate. The legal due diligence team was led by Anindita Bhowmik, Partner; with support from Ritu Sajnani, Principal Associate - Designate; Sushim Aryan, Senior Associate; Utkarsh Bhatnagar, Senior Associate; Karthik Koragal, Associate. Ankita Ray, Partner; assisted on the Employment Law aspects of the Transaction. Vidhi Doshi, Senior Manager - Corporate Secretarial Services; Mihir Sangani, Executive - Corporate Secretarial Services; and Charmi Sanghvi, Executive - Corporate Secretarial Services; assisted on the secretarial aspects of the due diligence exercise. The Transaction was signed on May 10, 2021. About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas India’s Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm was recently named in ‘25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year’ by CII. Also, received “Law Firm of the Year” award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and “Law Firm of the Year, India” at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020” at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2020” from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped Rs 502 to Rs 71,427 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 502, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 71,427 per kg ...

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

Bulgarias president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of exp...

Austria's chancellor being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

Global stock prices were mostly higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US data they worry will show inflation is picking up.London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong also advanced. Tokyo declined.Wall Street fut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021