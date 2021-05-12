Left Menu

COVID vaccination drive: NTPC inoculates over 70K employees, their dependents

The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC, which includes the JVs and subsidiaries.Besides the vaccination drive, NTPC has constituted a task force at the central level for various COVID-related activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:45 IST
State-owned power major NTPC on Wednesday said it has inoculated more than 70,000 of employees, workers and their family members across its operations.

The massive COVID vaccination drive continues across plant locations, which also includes the company's associates and their dependents along with retired NTPC employees, it said in a statement.

''NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company has inoculated over 70,000 of its employees, workers and their family members across its operations,'' it said.

Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective state administrations.

NTPC has ensured that its frontline workers, current and retired staff over 60 years and employees above 45 years get inoculated on priority. It has also started vaccinating those who are eligible in the 18-44 years age category at its plant locations.

According to the statement, the company aims to cover all eligible employees and their dependents under the protection of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC, which includes the JVs and subsidiaries.

Besides the vaccination drive, NTPC has constituted a task force at the central level for various COVID-related activities. It is also operating 24X7 control rooms for better coordination for patients across sites.

The task force also helps in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled hospitals.

