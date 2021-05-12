Left Menu

Pharmaceutical market reports strong growth in April: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said the 51.5 per cent year-on-year growth in India's pharmaceutical market during April was led by a low base effect as the market declined by 10.2 per cent in April 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:51 IST
Pharmaceutical market reports strong growth in April: Ind-Ra
Cardiac and anti-diabetic therapies grew 26.9 pc and 13.1 pc respectively last month. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said the 51.5 per cent year-on-year growth in India's pharmaceutical market during April was led by a low base effect as the market declined by 10.2 per cent in April 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown. The growth would have been stronger on an adjusted basis, it said. Acute therapies like anti-infective and vitamins benefitted significantly due to the second Covid second as these therapies have a direct and indirect role in treatment of patients.

The acute therapy growth was also aided by low base in April last year, said Ind-Ra. During April 2021, volumes grew 34.5 per cent yoy, price growth was 7 per cent and product launches were at 10 per cent attributed to acute therapy products. Ind-Ra estimated the market growth of 8 to 10 per cent yoy during FY22.

Acute therapies like as anti-infectives, analgesic and vitamins witnessed sales growth of 134.4 per cent, 64.2 per cent and 75.8 per cent respectively while gastro grew 56.8 per cent. The growth under-performance was observed in chronic therapies during the month with cardiac and anti-diabetic growing 26.9 per cent and 13.1 per cent respectively.

However on a moving average total March 2021 basis, said Ind-Ra, a growth out-performance was observed across these therapies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped Rs 502 to Rs 71,427 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 502, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 71,427 per kg ...

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

Bulgarias president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of exp...

Austria's chancellor being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

Global stock prices were mostly higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US data they worry will show inflation is picking up.London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong also advanced. Tokyo declined.Wall Street fut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021