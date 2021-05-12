Left Menu

Spirits maker Beam Suntory, parent co pledge about Rs 4.4 cr to support COVID-19 relief work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:00 IST
Spirits maker Beam Suntory, parent co pledge about Rs 4.4 cr to support COVID-19 relief work

Global premium spirits maker Beam Suntory and its parent company Suntory Holdings on Wednesday pledged USD 6,00,000 (around Rs 4.4 crore) to support COVID-19 relief work in India which is reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The aid is focused on increasing access to medical care in the hardest-hit areas and supporting on-trade partners who have been impacted by the surging pandemic, Beam Suntory said in a statement.

Suntory Holdings CEO Tak Niinami said, ''We are proud to stand with Beam Suntory and our team members in India to support urgent public health needs and hard-hit communities as India confronts the alarming surge in coronavirus cases.'' The donations will support British Asian Trust, which is working to deliver oxygen concentrators to hospitals and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), that is undertaking extensive relief operations across India with various government agencies and local authorities in the areas affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

Besides, the aid will also support recovery efforts in the food and beverage industry through Beam Suntory's partnership with the National Restaurant Association of India, along with professional training and vaccination cover where needed by staff of the association members.

It will also support government-led relief efforts to mitigate the shortage of hospital equipment in India's most severely impacted states, the statement added.

Beam Suntory President and CEO Albert Baladi said, ''The pandemic has been a tragedy globally but the current situation in India has hit close to home for us, as it has impacted many of our team members, their families, and communities.'' He further said, ''Contributing to vibrant and equitable communities is a pillar of our proof positive sustainability strategy, and we are committed to helping support these hard-hit communities in India.'' Last year, Beam Suntory had donated USD 150,000 (Rs 1 crore) to the National Restaurant Association in India as part of its USD 3 million pledge to support restaurant and bar workers and their families across numerous markets in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka's flower business hit by second wave of Covid-19

Coronavirus second wave has hit the livelihood of flower sellers in Karnataka, leaving them jobless and distressed. The pandemic has hit our business, there are 108 shops in this market, 99 per cent of which are completely closed. We are in...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped Rs 502 to Rs 71,427 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 502, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 71,427 per kg ...

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

Bulgarias president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of exp...

Austria's chancellor being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021