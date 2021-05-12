Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid COVID-19 second wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:11 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has extended free service and warranty period up to June 30, 2021, in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension would be applicable to the free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021, to May 31, 2021, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the step, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said, ''Since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.'' On Tuesday, Tata Motors had also announced an extended warranty and free service period till June 30, for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing restrictions across the country due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had said the COVID-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to authorised service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs.

