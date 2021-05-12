Left Menu

Gold futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST
Gold prices fell Rs 81 to Rs 47,552 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Wednesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 81, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 47,552 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7862 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.25 per cent lower at USD 1,831.50 an ounce in New York.

