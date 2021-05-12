Left Menu

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

12-05-2021
Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped Rs 502 to Rs 71,427 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 502, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 71,427 per kg in a business turnover of 10,165 lots.

Globally, silver fell by 0.69 per cent at USD 27.48 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

