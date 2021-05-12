Left Menu

Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

Lawmakers last month said the dominance of three large firms was keeping prices high and impeding construction needed to aid the recovery of Africa's largest economy. Abdulrahman Ojo, an engineer, is building a mosque in Lagos and, like Ayilara, is struggling to reduce costs. He said he had seen cement costs double in price, from 2,000 naira a bag to 4,000 in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:33 IST
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

Nigerian property developer Olawale Ayilara is building housing estates in the affluent Lekki district of mega city Lagos, the country's commercial engine. But the cost of the project is expanding rapidly due to the increased price of cement.

The price of a 50 kg (110 lb) bag of cement rose by a third, from 2,500 naira ($6.57) to 3,600 naira ($9.46) around November last year, he said. "It has a large effect in what the price of building development will be," said Ayilara, CEO of LandWey Investments, which is building 12,000 homes spread across 14 sites in Lekki.

"There is nothing the developers can do," he said, as he gazed at rows of partially constructed apartments surrounded by wooden scaffolding. Lawmakers last month said the dominance of three large firms was keeping prices high and impeding construction needed to aid the recovery of Africa's largest economy. Nigeria, where a third of the labour force is unemployed, emerged from its second recession in four years in late 2020.

Dangote Cement, founded by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has 60.6% market share. Lafarge Africa accounts for 21.8%, while BUA Cement has 17.6%. Their dominance stems from a cement import ban that has been in place for most of the last 20 years to develop self sufficiency in cement production.

Cement firms raised prices during Nigeria's 2016 recession to counter low sales volumes, and price have continued to rise. Abdulrahman Ojo, an engineer, is building a mosque in Lagos and, like Ayilara, is struggling to reduce costs.

He said he had seen cement costs double in price, from 2,000 naira a bag to 4,000 in recent years. "There should be a price control," he said, stating that his team uses up to 20 bags a day. Nigeria's high prices are part of a continent-wide trend. Final cement prices in Africa are 183% higher, on average, than world cement prices, the World Bank said in a 2016 report.

But Nigeria's prices are high, even compared to other African countries, according to Joachim MacEbong, a senior analyst at Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence. He said the government could help by providing incentives to cement companies to enter the Nigerian market, echoing similar calls made by lawmakers last month.

The ministry of industry, trade and investment, which oversees the issuance of manufacturing licences, did not respond to a request for comment on calls for the government to ease licensing restrictions. At a building site where a group of men pieced together walls made of concrete blocks held in place by mortar, Ayilara urged the government to intervene.

"They have to come to the table and make sure that they do what is fair by everybody so that we can have a system that is balanced," he said. ($1 = 380.5900 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...

Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said it has pledged USD 10 million around Rs 73 crore as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19.As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in India, this support aims to offer cash and urgently n...

Mary Kom, Lovlina get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Olympic-bound Indian women boxers M C Mary Kom 51kg and Lovlina Borgohain 69kg were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday.Both Mary Kom and Lovlina are training at the Army Sports Institute here. The training camp, ...

Bharat Biotech says can't provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional vaccine doses to the Delhi government, a development that is likely to severely hamper the inoculation drive for people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021