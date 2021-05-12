SuperOps.ai raises $3mn funding from Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India

SuperOps.ai, a professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, on Wednesday, said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22 crore) in funding, led by Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India.

The seed round also saw participation from angel investors, including Kayako founder Varun Shoor, Kovai. co founder Saravana Kumar, Posist co-founder Ashish Tulsian, and Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma, a statement said.

The company plans to use the proceeds of this funding to strengthen its R&D in terms of product innovation and usability, expand its team, and drive market adoption, it added.

SuperOps.ai, which was founded last year, has also announced the formal launch of its beta platform on Wednesday.

“Presently, MSP (managed service provider) tools are siloed and becoming synonymous with decaying legacy software that hinders their growth...SuperOps.ai's platform is tailored to cater to various segments of the MSP market and intends to build a truly unified PSA, RMM solution powered by intelligent automation (IA),'' SuperOps.ai Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Arvind Parthiban said.

Akarsh Shrivastava, Vice President at Elevation Capital, said the MSP software market is at an exciting inflection point. ''Challenges brought on by shift to the cloud, coupled with strong tailwinds of remote work and distributed teams, have pushed MSPs to adapt faster and become more productive and agile. Superops.ai will give small and mid-sized MSPs an easy-to-use, modern tool, which will not only allow them to be more efficient but also serve their clients better as they embrace the cloud era,'' he added.

The Global Managed Services Market was valued at USD 223.0 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 329.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1 per cent, the statement said.

