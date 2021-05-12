Left Menu

SuperOps.ai raises $3mn funding from Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India

Superops.ai will give small and mid-sized MSPs an easy-to-use, modern tool, which will not only allow them to be more efficient but also serve their clients better as they embrace the cloud era, he added.The Global Managed Services Market was valued at USD 223.0 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 329.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1 per cent, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:52 IST
SuperOps.ai raises $3mn funding from Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India

SuperOps.ai, a professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, on Wednesday, said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22 crore) in funding, led by Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India.

The seed round also saw participation from angel investors, including Kayako founder Varun Shoor, Kovai. co founder Saravana Kumar, Posist co-founder Ashish Tulsian, and Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma, a statement said.

The company plans to use the proceeds of this funding to strengthen its R&D in terms of product innovation and usability, expand its team, and drive market adoption, it added.

SuperOps.ai, which was founded last year, has also announced the formal launch of its beta platform on Wednesday.

“Presently, MSP (managed service provider) tools are siloed and becoming synonymous with decaying legacy software that hinders their growth...SuperOps.ai's platform is tailored to cater to various segments of the MSP market and intends to build a truly unified PSA, RMM solution powered by intelligent automation (IA),'' SuperOps.ai Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Arvind Parthiban said.

Akarsh Shrivastava, Vice President at Elevation Capital, said the MSP software market is at an exciting inflection point. ''Challenges brought on by shift to the cloud, coupled with strong tailwinds of remote work and distributed teams, have pushed MSPs to adapt faster and become more productive and agile. Superops.ai will give small and mid-sized MSPs an easy-to-use, modern tool, which will not only allow them to be more efficient but also serve their clients better as they embrace the cloud era,'' he added.

The Global Managed Services Market was valued at USD 223.0 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 329.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1 per cent, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...

Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said it has pledged USD 10 million around Rs 73 crore as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19.As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in India, this support aims to offer cash and urgently n...

Mary Kom, Lovlina get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Olympic-bound Indian women boxers M C Mary Kom 51kg and Lovlina Borgohain 69kg were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday.Both Mary Kom and Lovlina are training at the Army Sports Institute here. The training camp, ...

Bharat Biotech says can't provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional vaccine doses to the Delhi government, a development that is likely to severely hamper the inoculation drive for people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021