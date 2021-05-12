Left Menu

RBI grants PPI authorisation to Eroute Technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:55 IST
RBI grants PPI authorisation to Eroute Technologies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted authorisation to Eroute Technologies to operate as a prepaid payment instruments (PPI) company.

The RBI issued authorisation on May 10, 2021, to Eroute Technologies Pvt Ltd with perpetual validity to commence issuance and operations of semi-closed pre-paid instruments in the country, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Noida-based firm said the RBI authorisation will enable it to launch its payment solutions at scale independently unlike neo banks and other bank-led fintech companies.

PPIs are instruments that facilitate purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittances, and funds transfers, against the value stored in such instruments.

The company aims to serve the underserved segments that comprise almost 680 million people, by creating user-friendly payment solutions addressing the specific needs of various consumer segments of our society, it said.

The firm said it is also aggressively pursuing co-branded payment solutions with consumer companies.

Eroute Technologies MD & CEO Sanjeev Pandey said, ''Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital payments have become crucial for the people and the government to fight COVID-19 spread between human to human.'' He said the company will focus on enriching payment experiences across sections of the society by offering safe, secure and reliable payment solutions to match the lifestyle of the users.

Eroute Technologies is a fintech company founded by Sanjeev Pandey, former group president of Yes Bank; Abhishek Saxena, an alumnus of IIT-BHU; and Jason Ho, chairman of Taiwan-based Taisys Group.

Last month, the RBI had allowed non-banking payment system operators of PPIs to become a direct member of the RBI operated of the centralised payment systems of RTGS/ NEFT transactions.

Besides, the full-KYC PPIs like wallets and prepaid cards are made interoperable, the outstanding balance in such instruments stands increased to Rs 2 lakh and cash withdrawals have been permitted through ATMs and points of sale.

This will make non-bank issued PPIs almost at par with bank accounts which will boost digital financial inclusion, expansion to cater to the needs of the customers, including MSMEs, small traders and merchants, Eroute said.

The company said it has SBI former chairman A K Purwar as a founding chairman, ex-RBI deputy governor H R Khan, former government secretary Vijay Chhibber, and ex-NPCI Product Management Head Ram Rastogi, forming its advisory team.

The company said it has a full-fledged execution team with a proven track record of implementing various payment systems in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...

Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said it has pledged USD 10 million around Rs 73 crore as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19.As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in India, this support aims to offer cash and urgently n...

Mary Kom, Lovlina get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Olympic-bound Indian women boxers M C Mary Kom 51kg and Lovlina Borgohain 69kg were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday.Both Mary Kom and Lovlina are training at the Army Sports Institute here. The training camp, ...

Bharat Biotech says can't provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional vaccine doses to the Delhi government, a development that is likely to severely hamper the inoculation drive for people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021