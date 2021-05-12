Left Menu

Spain expects as many as 45 mln foreign tourists this year, minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:20 IST
Representative Image

Spain expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach as many as 45 million this year, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday at a presentation of Spain's promotional campaign to entice visitors back this summer.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year from 83.5 million visitors in 2019 as pandemic restrictions brought leisure travel to a virtual standstill.

The government has previously said it expects tourism to reach half its pre-pandemic levels this year.

