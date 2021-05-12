Malawi President revises down 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% on COVID-19 woes
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said on Wednesday that economic growth was projected at 3.8% in 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on multiple sectors of the economy. The president delivered the forecast during his state of the nation address. The figure was nevertheless an increase on the 1.9% growth rate seen in 2020.
