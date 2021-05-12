Left Menu

Urgent need for at least 5% remission rate for aluminium sector: AAI

In a statement, the AAI said that it has also requested the government for a separate budget allocation for the aluminium industry, being a strategic sector, to realise the immense potential to double aluminium exports over the next two-three years.In a letter to the government, the AAI expressed the urgent need for at least 5 remission rate for the aluminium sector under RoDTEP Scheme to ensure its global competitiveness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:26 IST
Urgent need for at least 5% remission rate for aluminium sector: AAI

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) on Wednesday expressed urgent need for at least 5 per cent remission rate for the sector under the tax refund scheme RoDTEP to ensure global competitiveness. In a statement, the AAI said that it has also requested the government for a separate budget allocation for the aluminium industry, being a strategic sector, to realise the immense potential to double aluminium exports over the next two-three years.

In a letter to the government, the AAI expressed ''the urgent need for at least 5% remission rate for the aluminium sector under RoDTEP Scheme to ensure its global competitiveness''. Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the AAI said that the government needs to notify the actual remission rates as per actual sectoral data submitted to the RoDTEP Committee. The inordinate delay in notifying the sector-wise remission rates is creating a precarious situation and a high level of uncertainty for the Indian exporters. ''It is adversely impacting exports due to ambiguity w.r.t. pricing of exports goods and absence of any clarity on the mechanism of duty remission/ drawback rates for exports,'' it said.

The situation for exporters further aggravates with the withdrawal of Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme, as to date the exporters are unable to avail the MEIS benefit for exports already made during FY'20 and FY'21 (Apr-Dec) due to the blocking of the online MEIS module for applying claims.

''The Commerce Ministry/DGFT are yet to notify the rates due to government’s current situation pertaining to budgetary constraints,'' it said.

The AAI further said that in the Union Budget 2021-22 only Rs 13,000 crore for RoDTEP scheme were allocated against Rs 50,000 crore announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September 2019. This allocation is just one-third of the Rs 39,097 crore allocated in FY20 for MEIS, the AAI claimed.

Earlier, the government had approved the scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters, with a view to give a boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedant...

Digital varsity unveils blockchain startup program

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 PTI Digital University of Kerala DUK has announced the launch of an online Certified Blockchain Startup Program that would help entrepreneurs and startups sharpen their skills in cutting-edge digital technologies ...

Saregama India Q4 profit rises more than 2-folds to Rs 37.18 cr

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.18 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, helped by increased consumption of digital media during stay-at-home after the...

Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nations nursing staff on the occasion of International Nurses Day, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever.The country is currently in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021