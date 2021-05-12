COVID-19: Maha milk cooperative to set up oxygen plant in Kolhapur

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Wednesday said Gokul, the state's prominent milk cooperative, will set up an oxygen plant to meet the state's requirement for the life-saving gas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The milk cooperative will also raise the procurement price for farmers by Rs 2 per litre, the minister of state for home and information technology said.

An oxygen plant will be set up on the premises of Gokul in Kolhapur, as the state is currently in need of the life-saving gas, said Patil, who is the guardian minister of the district.

Gokul is a well-known milk brand from the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union.

A panel led by Patil won the recent elections held in the cooperative.

At least 10 to 12 lakh litre of milk is collected per day by the dairy cooperative and it has a dedicated consumer base especially in Mumbai and Pune, he said.

The state is reeling under oxygen shortage, the union has come forward to do its bit as social responsibility, Patil said.

Gokul has announced plans to set up an advanced oxygen plant in its premises that would help Kolhapur district to meet the requirements of COVID-19 patients.

The proposed plant will also help Maharashtra as it prepares for a potential third wave of the pandemic, Patil said.

