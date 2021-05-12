Left Menu

I-T Deptt issues Rs 17,061 cr of refunds this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:54 IST
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 17,061 crore of refunds to more than 13 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore were issued in over 12.71 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 11,486 crore were issued to 29,592 taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 17,061 crore to more than 13 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 10th May, 2021,'' the department tweeted.

It did not specify for which financial year the refunds pertain to. However, it is believed that the refunds are for tax returns filed for 2019-20.

In the previous fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2021, the department issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refund issued in 2020-21 is 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

