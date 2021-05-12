Piaggio India rolls out 125-cc Aprilia SXR 125 scooter at price of Rs 1.14 lakh

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:14 IST
Piaggio India on Wednesday rolled out its much-awaited 125-cc Aprilia SXR 125 scooter, priced at Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

The all-new Aprilia SXR 125 can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and through the digital sales channel, Piaggio India said in a statement.

The launch of Aprilia SXR 125 comes following the roll-out of Aprilia SXR 160 in late December last year.

''The Aprilia SXR heads towards completing the range, starting from 160-cc to 125-cc.

''The latest scooter is an another exciting experience at the most appealing engine category, the 125-cc, which offers best with 3-valves and clean emission fuel injection technology,'' said Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi.

To deliver the best riding experience and the highest level of comfort, Aprilia SXR 125 offers bigger, longer, comfortable and ergonomic seats, crafted in art leather suede feel, and detailed with special stitch pattern, the company said.

The SXR 125 comes with a combi braking system (CBS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots caliper, it added.

