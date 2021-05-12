Industrial production grows 22.4 pc in March

India's industrial production grew by 22.4 per cent in March, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), manufacturing sector output surged 25.8 per cent in March 2021.

Mining output climbed 6.1 per cent and power generation increased by 22.5 per cent in March.

The IIP had shrunk by 18.7 per cent in March 2020.

During 2020-21, IIP contracted 8.6 per cent compared to 0.8 per cent contraction in 2019-20.

Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when it contracted by 18.7 per cent. The IIP had registered a growth of 5.2 per cent in February last year.

