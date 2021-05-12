New app for food delivery at home launched

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:54 IST
Kochi, May 12 (PTI): A company under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has come up with an app that simplifies home delivery of food thereby turning a new chapter in the business of restaurants amid fresh movement restrictions owing to COVID-19.

Lasper Technologies Pvt Ltd, incubating with KSUM, has introduced Foaps that would be a single point for accepting online food-delivery orders made through multiple apps such as Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Amazon restaurant, and Dunzo, a KSUM press release said here on Wednesday.

The new software would facilitate a centralised handling of menu even as the orders are made through different platforms, the release said.

Initially, for three months, the app would be available for free, the companys officials said.

Currently, Foaps is available in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Foaps comes during the second wave of the global pandemic when restaurants are faced with mounting home-delivery tasks and are struggling to sort online orders and reach food on time.

Lasper conceived the novel app in association with KSUM and Flat6labs Bahrain, MENA regions seed and early-stage venture capital firm.

Lasper co-founder Abdul Salah said Foaps would facilitate better efficiency in the operation of the existing food-delivery apps by enabling restaurants quickly disperse packets without any error.PTI TGB NVG NVG

