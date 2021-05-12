Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:58 IST
COVID impact: Royal Enfield to shut down manufacturing plants from May 13-16

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has decided to shut down its two manufacturing facilities between May 13-16 in order to safeguard its employees amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, would utilise the shutdown to undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants.

''In light of the unprecedented situation owing to the spread of COVID-19, and with an objective to prioritise safety and well-being of its personnel, the company has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai,'' Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The company's manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between May 13 and May 16, 2021, it added.

Given local lockdowns across states and Union Territories impacting retail operations, the company does not foresee any significant impact on ability to cater to demand, Royal Enfield stated.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate actions as the situation progresses; and in line with the directives being issued by the government and administrative authorities, it added.

Royal Enfield has issued advisories to all dealerships in the country to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply, it said.

All other employees across the company offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home, until further notice, it added.

Earlier this week, Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced it would suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country. On May 9, two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp extended shutdown of its plants across India by another week till May 16 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

