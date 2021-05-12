Left Menu

France to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source

Banks in Britain say they don't expect the EU to grant meaningful direct access anytime soon and that the time is better spent on making the City more globally attractive. French fishermen say Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency, unilaterally imposed restrictions on the waters they could fish in when it issued licenses it late April.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:04 IST
France to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source

Paris has said it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnson grants European fishermen fair access to UK waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday. "We've made a link between the two," the source said.

The post-Brexit dispute over access to the UK's rich fishing grounds last week saw France and Britain send patrol vessels to the Channel island of Jersey as French trawlers protested there. A second source, an EU diplomat, said Britain was failing to adhere to the terms of a deal governing its post-Brexit trade ties with the EU. There can be no progress in other areas if these are not resolved, the person added.

"It's not just France and it's not just fishing," said the European diplomat. "Britain must fully apply the agreements it signed up to, which is not the case right now." Britain's huge financial services sector was largely cut off from the EU, its biggest export customer, on Dec.31 when the UK completed its departure from the bloc.

A new UK-EU trade deal does not cover financial services and direct access to the single European market for financial firms in the City of London has yet to be decided by the bloc under a process known as equivalence. Britain and the EU have agreed in principle on a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between financial regulators, but it has yet to be formally ratified by the bloc's 27 member countries, including France.

"We will resume our equivalence assessments once the regulatory cooperation framework is in place and do so on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the UK's regulatory intention," the EU's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Tuesday. Banks in Britain say they don't expect the EU to grant meaningful direct access anytime soon and that the time is better spent on making the City more globally attractive.

French fishermen say Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency, unilaterally imposed restrictions on the waters they could fish in when it issued licenses it late April. Jersey has since proposed delaying new post-Brexit restrictions on French fishermen until the end of July, French Seas Minister Annick Girardin told parliament on Tuesday.

"New proposal by Jersey: We're not there yet," the minister later tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor extends warranty, service validity

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021.The auto-extension of periodic maintenance s...

FEATURE-Young evangelicals push to 'build a bigger choir loft' for U.S. climate action

Growing up in a conservative Christian home and school, Kyle Meyaard-Schaap learned a lot about scripture and its values but almost nothing about climate change, he remembers. The U.S. evangelical movement he belongs to has long stood out i...

Amazon wins $303 mln court fight in blow to EU tax crusade

Amazon won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros 303 million in back taxes to Luxembourg in another blow to competition chief Margrethe Vestagers crusade against preferential deals. The bloc failed to show that Luxemb...

Kohli and Anushka's COVID fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly Rs 11 crore raised

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly Rs 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in india.The Kohli couple themselves put Rs 2 crore and the funds raised thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021