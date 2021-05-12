Left Menu

As tobacco declines, Malawi must switch to cannabis - president

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera warned on Wednesday that his country's leading foreign exchange earner, tobacco, was in terminal decline and he urged a switch to high-growth crops like cannabis, which was legalized locally for some uses last year. Chakwera made the comments during a state of the nation address in which he said tobacco was expected to earn less than $200 million in 2021, a figure roughly similar to the past two years but well below previous annual earnings that used to top $350 million.

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:07 IST
As tobacco declines, Malawi must switch to cannabis - president
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera warned on Wednesday that his country's leading foreign exchange earner, tobacco, was in terminal decline and he urged a switch to high-growth crops like cannabis, which was legalized locally for some uses last year.

Chakwera made the comments during a state of the nation address in which he said tobacco was expected to earn less than $200 million in 2021, a figure roughly similar to the past two years but well below previous annual earnings that used to top $350 million. "The inconvenient truth ... is that while Malawi has come a long way by relying on tobacco as our ... largest single crop contributor to our GDP, this reliance is now seriously threatened by declining demand worldwide," Chakwera said. "Clearly we need to diversify and grow other crops like cannabis, which was legalized last year for industrial and medicinal use," he added. Tobacco was a stain on an otherwise booming agricultural sector, which the president said would enable economic growth to recover to 3.8% this year, according to the latest forecasts, and would push it to 5.4% next year.

That compared with last year's lackluster 1.9% growth owing to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Decades of public health education have gradually convinced people worldwide of the dangers of tobacco, leading to a sustained drop in sales. At the same time, cannabis has started to be accepted as a medicine.

Malawi's parliament passed a bill in February last year that makes it legal to cultivate and process cannabis for medicines and hemp fiber used in industry, but stops short of decriminalizing recreational use. "I have directed (the) Ministry of Agriculture to begin a radical search for a basket of alternative crops so that by 2030, Malawi can do away with its reliance on tobacco, except in limited cases where there are pre-agreed quotas," Chakwera said. Countries around the world are either legalizing or relaxing laws on cannabis, including several in southern Africa such as Zambia, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor extends warranty, service validity

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021.The auto-extension of periodic maintenance s...

FEATURE-Young evangelicals push to 'build a bigger choir loft' for U.S. climate action

Growing up in a conservative Christian home and school, Kyle Meyaard-Schaap learned a lot about scripture and its values but almost nothing about climate change, he remembers. The U.S. evangelical movement he belongs to has long stood out i...

Amazon wins $303 mln court fight in blow to EU tax crusade

Amazon won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros 303 million in back taxes to Luxembourg in another blow to competition chief Margrethe Vestagers crusade against preferential deals. The bloc failed to show that Luxemb...

Kohli and Anushka's COVID fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly Rs 11 crore raised

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly Rs 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in india.The Kohli couple themselves put Rs 2 crore and the funds raised thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021