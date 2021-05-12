Left Menu

UPL Q4 profit up 74 pc at Rs 1,361 cr

Agro-chemical firm UPL on Wednesday reported 73.59 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,361 crore for March quarter 2020-21. Despite being an incredibly tough year, we delivered growth through continuously innovating and transforming, and adapting to the constantly changing situation as best it can.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:25 IST
UPL Q4 profit up 74 pc at Rs 1,361 cr

Agro-chemical firm UPL on Wednesday reported 73.59 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,361 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The company's net profit stood at Rs 784 crore in the year-ago period, UPL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was 15 per cent higher in the quarter at Rs 12,796 crore compared to Rs 11,141 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

In 2020-21, the company's consolidated net profit witnessed 60.46 per cent growth at Rs 3,495 crore compared to Rs 2,178 crore in the previous year.

Similarly, revenue from operations grew 8 per cent during 2020-21 to Rs 38,694 crore as against Rs 35,756 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company said it has reduced its net debt by Rs 3,140 crore to Rs 18,922 crore as on March 31.

“2020 was certainly a challenging year for each one of us, and the world as a whole. Despite being an incredibly tough year, we delivered growth through continuously innovating and transforming, and adapting to the constantly changing situation as best it can. Our financial performance in FY21 has demonstrated the resilience of our model in COVID times,'' UPL CEO Jai Shroff said in a statement.

UPL aims to lead the agri-solutions space through differentiated products, bio-solutions, digitisation and collaborations across the food value chain, he added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 691.60 apiece, up 1.10 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines

The shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by a ransomware attack highlights a systemic vulnerability Pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses. The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity proto...

China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

Chinas special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.In a meeting with Arab en...

Olympics-US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Ga...

Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas military wing in a air strike on Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as global concern mounted over their most intense hostilities in years. At least 53 people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021