Left Menu

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:40 IST
Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month's 0.6 per cent rise.

Over the past 12 months, prices are up 4.2 per cent — the fastest rise since a 4.9 per cent gain in the 12 months ending in September 2008.

Excluding volatile food and energy, core inflation jumped 0.9 per cent in April. Core prices are up a sharp 3 per cent over the past 12 months.

Concerns about rising inflation sent stocks tumbling on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by more than 470 points or 1.4 per cent, its worst day since February 26.

The big April increase was led by a record 10 per cent surge in the price for used cars and trucks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murder

A Minnesota judge ruled aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, court records revealed on Wednesday.Chauvin - the whit...

ANALYSIS-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines

The shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by a ransomware attack highlights a systemic vulnerability Pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses. The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity proto...

China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

Chinas special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.In a meeting with Arab en...

Olympics-US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021