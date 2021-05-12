Left Menu

COVID-19: Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package in Kerala

IRCTC has launched a special work from hotel package, providing professionals a refreshing and soothing ambiance in hotel rooms in Kerala as an alternative to the work from home set up, a statement said on Wednesday.This is part of the Railways catering and tourism arms efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world, the IRCTC said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:02 IST
IRCTC has launched a special ‘work from hotel’ package, providing professionals a “refreshing and soothing ambiance” in hotel rooms in Kerala as an alternative to the ‘work from home’ set up, a statement said on Wednesday.

This is part of the Railways' catering and tourism arm’s efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world, the IRCTC said in the statement. The package per person on triple occupancy for five night stay starts from Rs 10,126 and includes disinfected rooms, all three meals, twice tea/coffee, complimentary wi-fi, secured parking place for vehicle, and travel insurance. “In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet refreshing and soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine,” the statement said. “Working away from the typical office setting has become the new normal during these pandemic times. Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under ‘work from hotel’ concept,” it added. To start with, professionals can choose among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Cochin, the statement said.

The duration of package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored, it said. “Stringent COVID safety protocols and high standard of hygiene is maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps - android and IOS,” the statement said.

Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing, it said. India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

