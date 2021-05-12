Left Menu

Greek tourism minister hopeful of joining Britain's 'green list'

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said on Wednesday he was hopeful Britain would include Greece on its "green list" of quarantine-free holiday destinations when the list is reviewed at the end of the month.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:13 IST
Greek tourism minister hopeful of joining Britain's 'green list'

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said on Wednesday he was hopeful Britain would include Greece on its "green list" of quarantine-free holiday destinations when the list is reviewed at the end of the month. Greece was kept off an initial list of just 12 countries and territories that Britain said travellers could visit from May 17 without having to quarantine on their return home.

"I am moderately optimistic that in the next review, if not our whole country, at least our islands should be on the green list," Theocharis said on Greek state TV. Theoharis is currently on a visit to Britain, one of the three largest markets for its vital tourism sector, meeting government officials, tour operators and airlines ahead of the official start of the tourism season on May 15.

The Greek government allowed organised beaches, museums, bars and restaurants to reopen from last week and wants to vaccinate the entire population of its islands by the end of June. Greece came out of the first wave of the pandemic last year in better shape than many European countries but it has suffered heavily in recent months as a surge in cases forced it back into lockdown and put health services under severe strain.

However the government says the rollout of vaccines and rapid testing as well as warmer weather allowing more outdoor activities mean that visitors can now travel safely. Tourism accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers. A collapse in arrivals last year because of the pandemic slashed revenues to 4 billion euros from 18 billion in 2019.

Holiday company TUI Group said earlier on Wednesday that it expects countries such as Spain and Greece to be included in Britain's "green list" of low-risk destinations at the end of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murder

A Minnesota judge ruled aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, court records revealed on Wednesday.Chauvin - the whit...

ANALYSIS-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines

The shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by a ransomware attack highlights a systemic vulnerability Pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses. The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity proto...

China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

Chinas special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.In a meeting with Arab en...

Olympics-US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021