Left Menu

Eurozone bond yields rise after strong U.S. CPI data

U.S. consumer prices increased in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could fuel financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation. "We expect higher yields on the longer maturities, with the 10-year Treasury testing the 1.8% area in a short time and the 10-year Bund rising towards a 0% yield," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:35 IST
Eurozone bond yields rise after strong U.S. CPI data

Eurozone bond yields reversed early falls and rose on Wednesday after stronger than expected U.S. inflation data. U.S. consumer prices increased in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could fuel financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.

"We expect higher yields on the longer maturities, with the 10-year Treasury testing the 1.8% area in a short time and the 10-year Bund rising towards a 0% yield," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors said. "Today's figures need confirmation in the next two months to establish that inflation is structurally higher," Maxia added.

The consumer price index jumped 0.8%; excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI soared 0.9%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI climbing 0.2% and the core CPI rising 0.3%.

"Our strategists expect GDP to be very strong in the second-quarter, but this comes with a cost, and that cost is inflation," Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse said. On Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up 2.5 basis point to -0.142%, its highest since May 2019, by 1330 GMT.

Thirty-year yields rose to their highest since May 2019 at 0.44%, after coming under specific pressure from a 30-year syndicated green bond sale on Tuesday. Italian bond yields were up 2.5 bp to 0.97%, their highest since September 2020.

Expectations of long-term euro zone inflation hit a new high since 2018 at 1.61%. Global financial markets have had a turbulent week. Equities have slumped and bond yields, particularly in the euro area, have risen sharply as investors grew nervous about growing inflationary pressure and stretched market valuations.

Fed officials grappled on Tuesday with surprisingly weak April employment growth, acknowledging the jobs recovery may prove choppier than anticipated, while European Central Bank policymakers have also sounded dovish this week. According to ING analysts, "there is a strong tendency for bond sell-offs to be self-perpetuating."

"This is particularly true as there seems to be a strong consensus in favour of higher rates. Our 0% target in 10Y Bund yields looks more within reach than ever, possibly this quarter," they said in a research note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top COVID probe urges bold overhaul of pandemic prevention measures

Our message is simple and clear the current system failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. If we do n...

U.S. vows to keep speaking out until China stops 'genocide'

The United States will keep speaking out until Chinas government stops its crimes against humanity and the genocide of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

Odd-even system for vehicles in Kamrup Metropolitan dist to check COVID-19

In order to reduce traffic movement and dissuade people from venturing out amidst the pandemic, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration will implement an odd-even system implemented for all vehicles from Thursday, an official order ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021