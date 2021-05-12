Left Menu

Cineworld investors approve all resolutions, but support for management pay weakens

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:41 IST
Cineworld shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the annual general meeting, but support for management pay dwindled after major advisory groups recommended voting against it for being excessive. The world's second-largest cinema chain, which sunk to its first-ever loss last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, said 74% of the votes cast in its annual general meeting of shareholders were in favour of a resolution to approve the remuneration policy.

"Following this, the Board will continue its dialogue with shareholders on remuneration matters," the UK-listed company said.

